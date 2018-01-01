FIFAU17WorldCup

New Delhi, October 7: In front of 46,000 people India’s FIFA World Cup dream finally became a reality, but that was not complemented by the ideal result as the USA, that
Thiruvananthapuram, October 5: The UDF hartal proposed to be on the 13th October was postponed to 16th October, Monday. The hartal was postponed as per the request of the football
New Delhi, Nov 29 : Indian colts left for exposure tours to Brazil and Russia on Tuesday in preparation for the U-17 football World Cup, to be hosted by the
Kolkata, Oct 25 : The U-17 World Cup, to be hosted by India next year, will begin on October 6, global football governing body FIFA said on Tuesday. A 13-member FIFA
Guwahati, Oct 24 : A FIFA delegation confirmed on Monday that the city will be one of the venues for the U-17 World Cup football tournament to be held next year.
Fatorda (Goa), Oct 22 : The Local Organising Committee (LOC) along with a 13-member FIFA delegation on Saturday carried out an inspection to ascertain Goa’s readiness to host matches and training sessions
Kochi, Oct 19: Kochi on Wednesday became the first Indian city to be officially declared as one of the venues for hosting the 2017 Fifa U-17 World Cup after it
