MIG-21 Fighter solo flight by Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa
NEW DELHI, Jan 13: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday flew solo in a MIG-21 fighter jet, the oldest fighter aircraft in the IAF’s inventory, a defence statement said.
NEW DELHI, Jan 13: Air Force chief BS Dhanoa on Thursday flew solo in a MIG-21 fighter jet, the oldest fighter aircraft in the IAF’s inventory, a defence statement said.
LONDON,Dec20: ISIS has offered a $1 million reward for the killing of a Kurdish-Danish woman who dropped out of university in 2014 to fight the terror group in Syria and
Beijing,Nov14:China’s first female pilot of a J-10 fighter jet died in a flying accident on Saturday, the day after China ’s air force day, the Sichuan Communist Youth League reported
New Delhi,Oct18: On Tuesday in Karachi, a Pakistan Air Force Mirage fighter jet crashed near Musharraf colony. The Dawn was the first to report on the incidence. The agency said,