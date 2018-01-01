fighterjet

New Delhi Mar. 11 : Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad lost contact with (Air Traffic Control flying) ATC flying over Hungarian air space today. A Hungarian fighter jet
Islamabad , Feb. 15 Pakistan is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to somehow palm off the technically inferior fighter aircraft JF-17 to a hapless Sri Lankan Air Force
Abuja, Jan 18:A Nigerian air force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists mistakenly bombed a refugee camp on Tuesday, killing more than 100 refugees and aid workers,
New Delhi, October 3: Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Pokhran. There were two pilots in the Aircraft and both had ejected safely. The Jaguar Aircraft has crashed while
Islamabad,Sept7:Even eight years after the production of CAC/PAC JF-17 Thunder JF-17 Thunder, the Pakistani fighter jet made possible due to Chinese collaboration, the multi-role combat jet has no export order