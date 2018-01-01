fighterjets

NEW DELHI,June 20: The fight among global aviation majors over Indian skies is once again set to take off. Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the US early next
World’s largest armament company Lockheed Martin signed a pact with Tata Advanced Systems to produce the latest version of its F-16 fighter jets in India
Indian Navy rejects indigenously made aircraft, looking for new foreign fighter jets
New Delhi, Feb 13: India’s navy is in the hunt for a new foreign fighter jet after rejecting an indigenously made aircraft as too heavy, the latest sign of the
Taiwan deploys fighter jets against Chinese aircraft carrier entering Taiwan strait
New York , Jan.12 : Taiwan has reportedly deployed fighter jets, a surveillance aircraft and Navy frigates in response to the movement of China’s lone aircraft carrier into the Taiwan Strait
8 IAF fighter jets land on Unnao’s Agra-Lucknow Expressway in UP
Lucknow,Nov21:In a first for any road launch, eight fighter jets of the Indian Air force (IAF) landed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, which has been thrown open to the public on Monday. Four
Royal Air Force fighter jets have bombed a major Islamic State training center housed in Saddam’s Mosul palace
London, August: Royal Air Force fighter jets have bombed a major Islamic State training centre housed in a palace built by late Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in northern Iraq, the Ministry