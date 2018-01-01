Santiago, Jan 27:Residents and emergency services have been fighting the worst wildfire in Chile’s modern history. A series of fast-spreading fires, mostly in Chile’s central region, have forced thousands from
Chile fights worst wildfire in history
Trapped Bhopal student fights for 10 hours in train wreckage and dies
Kanpur,Nov21:She was among the 120 passengers of the Indore-Rajendranagar Express killed in the 3.10am tragedy 75km from Kanpur, which left over 200 injured and an unknown number still trapped in
Dalit man in UP dies of hunger while differently-abled wife fights for life
Allahabad,Oct25:A 28-year-old unemployed Dalit man allegedly died of hunger in the Allahabad district of Uttar Pradesh. His differently-abled wife, who has not eaten a morsel for days, is also fighting
After all fights and ego clashes, Kashmir leaves many dead and much more lives dead like
Kashmir, July 28: Ishfaq Wani has paid a huge price for taking to the streets screaming slogans of ‘azadi’ – he will now limp for life. The young Wani had no