#FIji
Strong 6.1 earthquake off coast of Fiji

Suva, Jan 14:  A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji today, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of damage. The quake, recorded

6.4 magnitude undersea quake rocks Fiji

Suva, May 27:  An undersea earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit waters off Fiji on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. The epicentre of the quake which