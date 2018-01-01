Mumbai,April28:A Mumbai court today convicted model Preeti Jain and two others for plotting to kill filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar. Preeti Jain, who had accused Bhandarkar of sexually exploiting her, was arrested
Hyderabad, Feb3:With a series of tweets about the Andhra Pradesh map, Goddess Saraswati, and elusive penis references, Varma managed to anger the Twitterati quite a lot. RGV began with tweeting
Mumbai,Jan 11: Karan Johar, in an excerpt from his book ‘An Unsuitable Boy’, stopped short of revealing his sexual orientation by saying that he could be jailed for announcing it
New Delhi, Dec 28 After receiving ecstatic reviews for their Punjabi Film ‘Patiala Dreamz’, filmmakers Anmol Kapoor and Abhishek Saxena have now come up with a comic satire “Phullu”, which
Los Angeles,Dec21: Actor-filmmaker Gordon Hunt, who directed hundreds of cartoons for television as well as sitcoms like ‘Mad About You’, has passed away at the age of 87. Hunt died
Mumbai, Dec 19 Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar today shared the first poster of his upcoming directorial venture “Indu Sarkar”. The 48-year-old director took to Twitter to share the poster. The shooting
Thiruvananthapuram, August 17: The master craftsman decorated with numerous national and international awards — Adoor Gopalakrishnan — has completed half-a-century as a filmmaker and is currently busy with his latest Malayalam