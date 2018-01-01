FinanceMinister

Washington, April 22: India-US ties have significantly improved over the last few decades, becoming more “stronger” and “matured” and defying changes in governments in both the countries, Finance Minister Arun
New Delhi, April 21: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has “strongly raised” the H-1B visa issue with American Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, highlighting the important role played by highly skilled Indian
New Delhi, March 30: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today threw an “open invitation” to the opposition in the Lok Sabha to suggest steps make electoral funding cleaner and more transparent.
New Delhi, March 29: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Bill- the biggest tax reform since independence – is set to be debated for 7 hours without a lunch break in
New Delhi, March 27: Taking another step to implement the biggest tax reform on time, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has presented four supporting bills in Parliament that will allow
New Delhi, Feb 01: Demonetisation is a bold initiative, seeks to create a new normal, is part of my government’s resolve to eliminate counterfeit currency, black money, and terror funding,
New Delhi, Dec 29 : Finance Minsiter Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that the impact of demonetisation is clearly visible with the India’s tax collection figures seeing double-digit growth. “The impact
New Delhi, Dec 17: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday once again defended the government’s demonetisation policy at FICCI’s 89th Annual General Meeting. Highlights from his address: * “Digital currency has
New Delhi, Dec 02: Blaming Pakistan for having uneasy relationship with India, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley today said it is for Islamabad to introspect as to why there are tensions
Bhubaneshwar, Dec 1: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the hardships faced by the people after the November 8 demonetisation will last only for one or two quarters but
New Delhi, August 30: Around 33 lakh employees of the central government had a reason to cheer on Tuesday with the government announcing their annual bonus that has been pending for
Islamabad/New Delhi, August 25: With Finance Minister Arun Jaitley opting out of the Saarc Finance Ministers’ meet, it is Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das who has taken his place at the
Thiruvananthapuram, August 18: Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac has earmarked Rs 10,000 crore ($1.5 billion) for state-run and aided schools for the five year term of the Communist Party of India-Marxist
New Delhi, July 23 : Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said today that government is well aware of sectors generating black money but it would be unpleasant to start the “big brother