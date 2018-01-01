New Delhi: Global search engine giant Google has shell out Rs 136 crore, as the Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Thursday slapped Rs 136 crore penalty on Google for
Andhra Pradesh/Hyderabad, September 28: The tax authorities would send a notice seeking heavy penalty if the customer fails or forgets to include even a small amount of Goods and Services Tax
London, June 17: Search engine giant Google is likely to face a record-breaking fine from Brussels of nearly $1.1 billion for manipulating its search engine results to favour its new
Mumbai,May24:Canadian popstar Justin Bieber’s concert in Mumbai is back in news for the wrong reason.The entertainment department of the Thane district collectorate has sent a show-cause notice to its organisers
Ravi Shankar who is the founder of ‘Art of Living’ has decided to say ‘No’ to fine and ‘Yes’ to Jail. The guruji has decided not pay the 5 Crores
AMRITSAR, April07: A fine of Rs four lakh was paid to the Indian court by Batala-based NGO ‘Sarbat Da Bhala’ to save a Pakistani mother and her India-born daughter. The
Kochi,Dec30:When you get a call and asked questions like “What is your rate?”, “When can I meet you?”, “Shall I book a room?”, etc., you will definitely be puzzled. So
Haridwar,Dec15:A local court in Haridwar has slapped Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved’s five production units with a fine of Rs 11 lakh for “misbranding and putting up misleading advertisements” of their products.
Thiruvananthapuram,Dec8:A Kerala-based Catholic priest on Thursday was sentenced to double life imprisonment for raping a minor girl, The Indian Express reported. A special court in Ernakulam also ordered the accused,
Kandhamal August 23It is just a matter of Rs one thousand. If Julian Pradhan and his two brothers pay this money as a fine to their neighbours, things will return
NewDelhi August 22The Indian government, with the help of internet service providers, and presumably under directives of court, has banned thousands of websites and URLs in the last five odd
New Delhi, August 12: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the Centre and imposed on it a cost of Rs 25,000 for failing to respond to a petition that said
New Delhi July 4: Amid reports that Adani Port and SEZ Ltd (APSEZ) was spared a hefty fine of Rs 200 crore for environmental damage during construction of Mundra port, the