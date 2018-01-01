Actress Anna Faris fined 5K for mistreatment of her Chihuahua
Los Angeles, Nov 23 : Anna Faris owes an animal shelter $5,000 for breaking a signed adoption agreement … according to the shelter, which says her Chihuahua was found homeless
Los Angeles, Nov 23 : Anna Faris owes an animal shelter $5,000 for breaking a signed adoption agreement … according to the shelter, which says her Chihuahua was found homeless
New Delhi,Oct27: Deputy CM ManishSisodia announced on Wednesday that people found drinking outside liquor shops will be slapped with a Rs-5,000 penalty. Those found creating nuisance will be fined Rs
Mumbai, September 7: Days after Traffic constable Vilas Shinde was hit with a stick by a juvenile rider, when intercepted for riding without a helmet and licence last month, yet another
Taiwan August 8 Nearly 350 drivers in Taiwan were slapped with fines for playing on their phones after Pokemon Go launched on the island, which has already resulted in broken legs