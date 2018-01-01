In a Facebook post, conspiracy theorist Amresh Misra claimed that Chandan Gupta was killed by the gunshots by RSS. Explosive news as he claims, taking a detailed view of the
Amethi/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 16: An FIR has been lodged against Congress leader Rama Shankar Shukla for a poster which appeared in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi district, portraying Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, Jan. 4: A Kottayam vigilance court on Thursday ordered to register an FIR against former Transport Minister Thomas Chandy in connection with the Lake Palace land encroachment case. The
Kathmandu,Sept19:Dera Sacha Sauda’s jailed head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted daughter’ Honeypreet was spotted in Nepal Mahendranagar last week. Mahendranagar is located just 5 km from India border. According to sources
Alwar/Rajasthan,India,September 14: Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer beaten to death by alleged cow vigilantes case in Alwar in April, The names of six persons mentioned by Pehlu Khan have been
Chennai/Tamil Nadu, September 9: The officials of the Central Bureau of Investigation are carrying out searches at the premises of Jayanthi Natarajan, the former Environment minister. Raids are being conducted at
Madurai/Tamil Nadu, August 30: Lost your important documents and stressed about thinking how to get a copy of that complaint? Don’t worry because now there is a solution to your
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 29: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force in Kanpur arrested the previous principal Dr Rajeev Mishra and his wife Dr Purnima Shukla of Baba Raghav Das Medical
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, August 28: A First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against Dr. Rajiv Misra, the principal of the B.R.D medical college,along with 6 hospital personnel, 2 officials of the oxygen-supplying
Patna/ Bihar, August 26: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered an FIR against Bhagalpur based NGO, Srijan Mahila Vikas Samiti in connection of Srijan Scam, involving alleged
Mumbai/Maharashtra, August 17: If there is delay in lodging a First Information Report (FIR) in cases of sexual offences , if properly explained would have no bearing on the result
New Delhi, August 11: Momos consumed from a shop in South Delhi’s Rajpur Khurd village, made 25 people fall ill and two children are reported to be in the critical
Kendrapara/Odisha, August 5: A newborn girl was allegedly sold off by her parents for Rs. 7,500 due to lack of money to settle the hospital bill. The new born infant
New Delhi, August 4: A 25-year-old woman mowed down a two-year-old boy by her car in southwest Delhi’s Palam. The Police said a FIR was registered under sections 304-a and 279 of
New Delhi, August 2: Whenever a police officer refuses to lodge your complaint, remember that it is your right to get it registered. In such instances, you can rely on
New Delhi, June 20: The Delhi Police have registered FIR after a fake letter had circulated in the social media as well as in the frontline electronic media over the
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, May 22: A murder case was registered in connection with IAS officer Anurag Tiwari’s mysterious death after his brother Mayank Tiwari filed a FIR against unknown persons at
New Delhi, April26:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed an FIR against its former director, Ranjit Sinha, to probe the allegations that he influenced the coal scam probe
Chennai/New Delhi, April 18: A day after All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary TTV Dinakaran was booked for charges of bribery, the FIR filed by the Delhi
Delhi, April18:A Delhi court has ordered an FIR against a woman police officer for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, who had earlier accused her teacher of molesting her. Additional