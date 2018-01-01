#FIR
FIR filed against Dera aide and angel Honeypreet in Nepal

Kathmandu,Sept19:Dera Sacha Sauda’s jailed head Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s ‘adopted daughter’ Honeypreet was spotted in Nepal Mahendranagar last week. Mahendranagar is located just 5 km from India border. According to sources

Page 1 of 21 2