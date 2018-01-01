fireaccident

Following Kamala Mills fire tragedy, another fire accident kills 4
Precisely one week after the major Kamala Mills fire which killed 14 people, another fire tragedy claimed the lives of 4 people of a family also leaving nine injured. Though
Precisely one week after the major Kamala Mills fire which killed 14 people, another fire tragedy claimed the lives of 4 people of a family also leaving nine injured. Though
Bengaluru, Dec 26 At least 900 LPG cylinders exploded in a fire accident that took place in front of a HP godown near Chintamani in Kolar District in the early