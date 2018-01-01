NEW DELHI,August7: The Centre has sacked two IPS officers, including one for entering into a second marriage without having annulled the first, under a rule that allows it to compulsorily
ULAN BATOR,June27: Mongolia will hold its first ever presidential runoff vote on July 9 after none of the three candidates secured an absolute majority in an election marred by a
Washington: Pop superstar Katy Perry has made history by becoming the first user to garner 100 million followers on Twitter, the social media platform announced. ‘Today we #WITNESS history,’ Twitter
Ivory Coast, June10:Two men have been sentenced to six months in prison in the first case of wildlife trafficking brought in Ivory Coast. An Ivorian government lawyer said the judgement
Bangalore, May 20: Continuing to strengthen its network in the Asia-pacific region, private carrier IndiGo, announced its first non-stop flight and 5th overall flight between Singapore and Bengaluru with effect
Chennai,May16: India’s first Aquatic Rainbow Technology Park (ARTP) will be set up in Chennai, The park, an ultra-modern exclusive facility for ornamental fish equipped with multi-species hatchery and live feed
BERLIN,May6: The world’s biggest X-ray laser has generated its first beam of light, that will allow scientists to get a glimpse of new materials, drugs and chemical reactions at the
Bengaluru, May4:Xiaomi will be officially opening its first ever Mi Home in India as the company has sent out media invites for the launch in Bengaluru. The launch will happen on 11
Bengaluru, Apr 27 : Chess player Himanshu Sharma of South Western Railway (SWR) has become the 47th Grand Master of India by crossing 2500 FIDE rating during the recent Sardar
Rome, April25:Maria Sharapova’s first opponent after her 15-month doping suspension says the Russian should not have been granted a wild card for the Porsche Grand Prix or upcoming tournaments. Roberta
Barcelona April12:A team of researchers has come up with the design of the first light-activated drug, JF-NP-26, for the treatment of pain. In general, common pharmacology has important limitations -slow
Ahmedabad, April04:Geetha Johri, who replaces PP Pandey as Gujarat DGP, is an IPS officer of the 1982 batch. She has several firsts to her credit. Geetha Johri is Gujarat’s first
ISLAMABAD, Feb14: Pakistan on Monday appointed its permanent representative to the UN, Tehmina Janjua, as the country’s new foreign secretary. She is the first woman to hold the key post.
GUWAHATI, Jan5: The city gets its first braille library for the visually impaired students at the Guwahati Blind High Schoolhere on Wednesday. The library will offer braille versions of a
BENGALURU,Jan2: New year couldn’t have been better for homemaker Kathyayini and her two daughters (five and six years old) as her husband, a 40-year-old ATM security guard from Hassan, underwent
Paris,Dec23:An average of 2,000 cars use the road in Tourouvre each day, testing the resistance of the panels for the project France on Thursday inaugurated the world’s first “solar highway”,
Tokyo,Nov24:Residents of the Japanese capital were taken by surprise, as the temperatures around this time of the year usually range from 10C to 17C. It is the first time fallen
NewYork,Oct21:It’s not exactly a store, but the Google “showroom” that opened Thursday in New York is the internet giant’s first real-world shop and a step onto terrain where rival Apple
Chennai,Oct15:Rajinikanth’s Kabali set for its first premiere on TV.PR Handout Rajinikanth’s Kabali is marching towards its 100-day run in theatres. The movie will reach this feat during the Deepavali festival by the end of
Moscow,Oct14:A space nation, independent of countries on Earth, could be founded after a team of engineers, scientists and legal experts put forward proposals for an extra-terrestrial state. The project, which