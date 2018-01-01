Baby Asian elephant faces the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo
Moscow,June21: Huddling close to his mother, a baby Asian elephant has faced the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo The appearance of Filimon, who already weighs 90
Moscow,June21: Huddling close to his mother, a baby Asian elephant has faced the public for the first time at the Moscow zoo The appearance of Filimon, who already weighs 90
Bern, April27:Swiss watch exports rose for the first time in 21 months in March, ending their longest slump on record as shipments to Hong Kong pulled out of a two-year decline.