Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu,Dec 12: At least 27 Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy with five boats near Delft Island on Tuesday morning. The apprehended fishermen are from Tamil
Rameswaram/Tamil Nadu, September 12: 12 Indian fishermen, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy from Delft Island were produced in Oorkavalthurai court on Tuesday. The Sri Lankan court has
Phnom Penh,August14: Vietnamese fisherman Nguyen Viet Thieu gives an account of the state that encapsulates the predicament facing the country’s fishermen, “Before the marine disaster happened, I could earn up
Chennai, August 10: The Sri Lankan Navy has booked twelve fishermen from Rameswaram and took them down to Kankesanthurai Naval Camp where the interaction is going on. They got arrested
Mumbai, Dec 24: Over 50 fishermen who were protesting the proposed construction of Shiv Smarak – a 210-metre tall memorial for the Maratha ruler Shivaji off the coast of Mumbai –
Mumbai, December 23: Despite a complete halt to bilateral talks between India and Pakistan, 439 Indian fishermen languishing in Pakistani jails will return home in two batches, a pressure group
Pamban, December 22: The fishermen from Pamban, Tamil Nadu have announced indefinite strike from today urging the immediate release of fellow fishermen lodged in Sri Lankan jail. The Sri Lankan Navy
Dhanushkodi, Oct 06: Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly attacked Tamil Nadu fishermen with stones besides ramming and sinking a mechanised boat and destroying fishing nets of several other vessels off
Ahmedabad,Oct5:Nine Pakistani fishermen were on Wednesday apprehended by BSF, a day after an empty Pakistani boat was seized by BSF troops in Punjab. The boat was apprehended by the security
Rameswaram (TN), Sep 27 : More than 2,000 fishermen from this island were forced to return today without catch after Sri Lankan Naval personnel allegedly snapped the fishing nets of 30
Kolkata, August 17: With three more bodies recovered, at least eight of the West Bengal fishermen who were reported missing in the Bay of Bengal last week, have been found dead,
Pudukottai, August 9: The Sri Lankan Navy has detained four Indian tamil fishermen along with their boats on Tuesday morning. The fishermen are from the Pudukkottai district of Tamil Nadu. As
Study report saying fishermen use mobile phones to check market prices proven wrong.