Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu Oct 25 : Sri Lankan Naval forces attacked several Indian fishing boats, destroyed fishing nets and chased away the fishermen while they were fishing near the controversial Katchatheevu
SriLankan Navy attack Indian fishing boats, destroying fishing nets
China considering 10-year ban on fishing in river Yangtze over worries of over-fishing and vulnerable marine ecosystem
Beijing, Aug 16: Excessive fishing is becoming a threat to the marine ecosystem of China — and the authorities are mulling a 10-year ban on fishing in the country’s longest river
Safeguarding the Indian Coast:Fishing community team up with Indian Coast Guard to remain vigilant watchdogs against foreign intrusions and smuggling
Haldia July 21:National Fishworkers’ Forum (NFF), an apex federation of Indian fishermen’s organisations are all set to submit a memorandum to the Indian Coast Guard that offers to stop bottom
Conservationist WWF buys shark fishing licence on Great Barrier Reef to protect sharks
Sydney July 13:A conservation group has taken the unusual step of buying a commercial shark fishing licence on the Great Barrier Reef, and will retire it, saving the sharks that