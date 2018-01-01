#Five
Five Kerala Indians in Togo jail to be released

Lome, Feb2:External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday tweeted that the release order for five Indians who were serving prison term in African nation Togo, has been secured. “We have

Five prisoners escape from Buxar jail in Bihar

Patna,Dec31:Five prisoners escaped from Central Jail in Buxar, Bihar on late Friday night after which the police has issued high alert and cordoned off the area. The search is on to

Five irresistible deals of this Black Friday

NewDelhi,Nov25:Black Friday is the day following Thanksgiving Day in the United States and since 1932, it has been regarded as the beginning of the Christmas shopping season in the States