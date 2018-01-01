HYDERABAD,Jan3: A man has been arrested in Hyderabad for growing marijuana inside his three-bedroom apartment. Nearly nine kg of marijuana along with 40 pots containing its plants were seized from
Mini plant nursery in flat shocks Hyderabad cops by growing marijuana
Actress Dhanya Mary Varghese ,husband and brother arrested in 100 crore flat fraud case
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM,Dec16: Film actress Dhanya Mary Varghese, her husband and brother were arrested in a 100 crore flat fraud case. Samson & Sons flat builders’ company director and actor John, his
Maharashtra: Buyers will be able to officially purchase a parking slot while purchasing a flat
Mumbai, Oct 31: Soon flat buyers will be able to officially purchase a parking slot while purchasing a flat. According to a TOI report, the state government is in the
SC orders Parsvnath builders to refund Rs 22 crore to 70 flat buyers
Ghaziabad,Oct18:The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed real estate developer Parsvnath to refund Rs 22 crore to 70 flat buyers in its Exotica project in Ghaziabad. The buyers, whose flats have
Mumbai housing society allegedly blocks Muslim family from buying flat, 9 arrested
MUMBAI,Sept20: Nine members of a Housing society in Vasai in Greater Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly disrupting communal harmony by refusing to allow a Muslim family to buy a