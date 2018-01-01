New Delhi, Jan 16: Aiming to expand its footprint in the country’s FMCG sector, Baba Ramdev promoted Patanjali on Tuesday launched its e-commerce platform under the tagline “Haridwar to har
Bengaluru/Karnataka, August 20: While the online shopping portal Flipkart started the festive season sale today, the company is on a major drive to add new female customers during the sale. According
New Delhi, September 19: with the onset of the festival shopping in India, consumers mostly choose option of online shopping at different portals for their festivity needs. A lot of
New Delhi, September 13: Nubliss mattress, backed by European investors and sleep tech experts on Wednesday announced its exclusive partnership with Flipkart. Nubliss is India’s first memory foam mattress with
New Delhi, July 31: the noted e-commerce giant Snapdeal has called off the USD 950 million-takeover (over Rs 6,000 crore) by Flipkart today. The merger talks were abandoned due to
New Delhi,July18:Kodak announced that its photography-led smartphone EKTRA is now available in India on Flipkart for Rs 19,990. To be available from July 18, the EKTRA smartphone is already available
New Delhi,July12:Moto E4 Plus has been launched in India, and the highlight of this new Moto E4 Plus smartphone is its huge 5,000 mAh battery. Moto E4 Plus is priced
New Delhi,July7:Moto E4 Plus will be a Flipkart exclusive smartphone, and the official India launch date is July 12. Moto India, the official Twitter handle for Motorola India, confirmed this exclusive partnership with Flipkart
New Delhi , June 26: Unidentified men looted Rs.37 lakh from a Flipkart dispatch centre in the Jhilmil Industrial Area of Delhi yesterday. Ramu Kushwaha, who was working as cashier
New Delhi, June 10: E-commerce giants Flipkart and Shopclues have started to sell their articles with offers on their websites starting today, promising high discounts, to clear their respective inventories
New Delhi, June6:Home-grown smartphone manufacturer Micromax on Thursday launched the Yu Yureka Black, a smartphone coming from the company after a rather silent gap of four months. This dual-SIM budget
New Delhi, May 29: Flipkart’s big shopping festival, Big 10, was launched two weeks ago. Now the online shopping giant is back with the shopping carnival again for three days.
Bengaluru, March 22: Bengaluru-based electronic commerce company Flipkart has conducted an electronic deal on Wednesday where the online business site is putting forth rebates on devices, cell phones, and tablets.
New Delhi, Mar04: A group of online sellers has written to the Competition Commission of India alleging that Flipkart’s WS Retail and Amazon’s Cloudtail indulge in predatory pricing and discounting
New Delhi, Jan 20: Electronic commerce company Flipkart continues to retain its apex position as India’s most trusted e-commerce brand, in a nationwide consumer study titled the ‘The Indian E-tailing
New Delhi , Jan 17 : Parenting social network Tinystep has announced receiving of USD two million funding from ecommerce giant, Flipkart to advance their product, better the user experience
Jaipur,Dec16:An engineering graduate and a student pursuing the same course allegedly duped an e-commerce company of Rs. 1.05 crores and 152 expensive mobile phones by falsely claiming that they were
BENGALURU,Dec15: On December 9, Nanjundaswamy went to a gym in Bengaluru to deliver a smartphone ordered on Flipkart. The man who had ordered it was allegedly waiting, not with cash
NewDelhi,Nov21:India’s top e-commerce player Flipkart plans to move into the groceries space and make a renewed push in the online furniture business, as it expands its product portfolio and looks
Bengaluru,Nov5:Flipkart, India’s largest e-commerce firm, is seeking mid- and senior-level executives look out for greener pastures after the company began rationalizing salaries by converting part of their variable pay to