Azamgarh/Uttar Pradesh, Aug 26: The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday conducted an aerial survey of flood-hit areas of Azamgarh and Ballia districts. After the completion of survey, he
Patna, Aug 17: Massive flood that has engulfed the areas in 14 districts of Bihar for the last some days are affected more than 9 million people and also affected in 14
New Delhi, Aug 02: Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting flood-affected areas of Dhanera in Gujarat and Jalore in Rajasthan on August 4. In Rajasthan, after stopping the
Kathmandu/Nepal, July 8: Floods inundated Bhediya and Mayanakaredi areas of Nepal’s eastern Saptari district, crippling normal life since the last week of June. The overflowing waters of the Khado, Jita, Balan,
Manipur/Mumbai, June 15: Due to heavy rain for the last few days, the Nambul River and Imphal River banks overflowed near Sagolband Moirang Leirak, Kairang and Chabung Company, Mayang resulted
TAIPEI ,June2:Roads turned into rivers in northern Taiwan Friday as rain lashed the island, with rescuers helping residents evacuate as they struggled against the torrents.Cars, homes and businesses were left
Colombo/Sri Lanka, May 27: As catastrophic landslides and floods hit parts of Sri Lanka, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed concerned departments to provide all necessary assistance to the
New Delhi, April 07: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and offered all possible support in dealing with the flood situation
Latur, Maharashtra, Oct 03: Parts of Marathwada especially Latur and Beed districts, which were facing acute water scarcity till recently, are now dealing with excess rainfall that has thrown life
Visakhapatnam,Sept27: Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-hit parts of Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district. He took off from Vijayawada on a helicopter and flew
Mumbai, Sep 23: Traffic movement resumed partially today on the Mumbai-Goa national highway after a brief let up in rains in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, Highway Police said. A
Vijayawada, Sep 22 : A bus with 47 passengers was caught in flood waters in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district on Thursday, authorities said. The state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corp
Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), September 21: Heavy rains continued for the third day today all over Andhra Pradesh which has resulted in overflowing of lakes in Guntur district. Several villages have been affected
(DENHAM SPRINGS, La.) ,Sept13: Millions of people have seen and shared the video of a good Samaritan jumping off a boat to rescue Hailey Brouillette and her dog from a
Pyongyang,Sept13:North Korea usually projects itself to the world as a fully functioning worker’s paradise.Yet severe flooding in the country’s northeast has resulted in a rare admission that all is not
Pyongyang,Sept12:Severe flooding in a North Korean border region has killed at least 133 people with another 395 missing and thousands of homes swept away, the UN says, after Pyongyang reported
Malda (WB), Aug 24 (PTI) Around 135 houses were washed away today due to erosion in river Ganga while 20 villages were submerged in flood waters with the rising water
New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) More than 26,400 people have so far been rescued by the NDRF from the flood-ravaged areas in Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and other states.The National
Louisiana August 22A Louisiana couple who served barbecue to flood victims is urging others to pay it forward. Christian Dornhorst of Port Allen, told ABC News that he and his
BHOPALAugust 22: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was caught on camera today, being carried by two policemen during his visit to the flood-hit areas of the state. The Chief