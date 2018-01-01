MexicoCity,Sept25:Tropical Storm Pilar is expected to churn up rough seas and raise the risk for flooding downpours across southwestern Mexico this week. The tropical storm organized on Saturday night shortly
Tropical Storm Pilar threat across southwestern Mexico with mudslides and flooding
Typhoon Hato slams as category 10 storm, hits Hong Kong with big waves flooding seaside streets
HONG KONG ,August23: Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong on Wednesday lashing the Asian financial hub with wind and rain that uprooted trees and forced
Two people are reported dead and 11 others are missing in flooding in southern Japan
Tokyo,July6:Troops are working to rescue families left stranded by floods in southern Japan following a second day of record heavy rain. Two people are reported dead and 11 others are missing in
14,000 evacuated after flooding in California city of San Jose
Los Angeles, Feb 23 Flooding in the California city of San Jose forced authorities to order the evacuation of 14,000 people due to the rising waters of Coyote Creek, media
Pakistan Met Department issues an alert on the chances of flooding as India is likely to release rainwater
Islamabad, August 30: The Pakistan Met Department has issued an alert on the chances of riverine flooding as India is likely to release rainwater upstream from its rivers after September 1.