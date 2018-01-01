Undated, Aug 30 : All residents within 1.5 miles (2.4 km) of a chemical plant in southeast Texas were evacuated on Tuesday as a “precautionary measure” because of the rising
New Delhi, July 26: With heavy rains and floods causing widespread devastation in several states, President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief and condoled the death of the families
Islamabad,July5:Nearly 43 people died and 61 others wounded in a heavy rain and floods that took place in Pakistan in just one week. The rain destroyed several houses and take
New Delhi, April 30: A new study has shown that how earthquakes and storms in the Himalaya can increase the impact of deadly floods in one of Earth’s most densely
forsee Washington, March 13: Turns out, social media is far more accurate than traditional forecasting as a team of researchers has suggested that it can warn us about extreme weather
Washington ,Jan 11:An atmospheric river of moisture swept parts of California and Nevada on Tuesday with another bout of heavy rains and snow, swelling streams to flood stage and piling
Bangkok, Jan 7 At least 14 people were killed and one reported missing while thousands have been affected by heavy floods in Thailand, officials said on Saturday. After days of
Manila,Dec26:A typhoon weakened as it cut across the Philippines on Monday after bringing down trees and power lines, and authorities warned of flash floods and mudslides although casualties were few
HANOI, VIETNAM,Oct17: Floodstriggered by heavy rains have killed 24 people and left four others missing in central Vietnam, disaster officials said on Monday, as Typhoon Sarikaapproaches after leaving at least
Port-au-Prince,Oct4:Hurricane Matthew bore down on Haiti on Monday, where towns and villages braced for “catastrophic” floods and mudslides forecasters fear will be triggered by 145 mile-per-hour (230 kph) winds and
KualaLumpur,Sept29:Several areas in the state experienced flash flood to about knee-high after three hours of continuous rain early today. Among the affected areas were Jalan P.Ramlee and Jalan Perak on the
Jakarta,Sept21: The death toll from a series of landslides and flash floods in Indonesia climbed to 19 on Wednesday, an official said, including several children found by rescuers scouring for
Chennai, September 13: Balaji, a well-known RJ from Chennai, has asked people to ‘look beyond their linguistic identities and discover their common humanity’ instead of fighting over Cauvery water as Kannadigas
PATNA ,Sept6With six more deaths, the toll in Bihar floods yesterday went up to 204, even as the water level of the swollen Ganga continued to recede at many places
Lucknow August22With a good monsoon coming after the last few years, Uttar Pradesh has received beyond normal rainfall this summer, causing floods in more than 25 districts and disturbing the
Ranchi, August 19: Heavy rainfall across the state during the last three days has adversely impacted normal life in Jharkhand leading to water levels of prominent rivers rising and causing water
GUWAHATI August 1:In Assam, nearly 200 wild animals have drowned to death due to flood at Kaziranga National Park. Divisional Forest Officer of the park Subhasis Das said that carcasses
Jaipur , July 18: Hundreds of people have been evacuated to safer places in eastern Rajasthan after heavy rainfall over the past two days led to a flood-like situation in
New Delhi, July 11: Flash floods triggered by torrential rain in Madhya Pradesh and Assam have killed at least 22 people and forced more than 170,000 from their homes, officials
New Delhi: How can it be that the natural disaster that kills the most people isn’t recognised by the national-level official disaster relief policy for providing proper compensation to the families of victims