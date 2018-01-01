#Floods
Typhoon Sarika creates floods, kills 25 in Vietnam

HANOI, VIETNAM,Oct17: Floodstriggered by heavy rains have killed 24 people and left four others missing in central Vietnam, disaster officials said on Monday, as Typhoon Sarikaapproaches after leaving at least

Flash floods due to heavy rain in Penang

KualaLumpur,Sept29:Several areas in the state experienced flash flood to about knee-high after three hours of continuous rain early today. Among the affected areas were Jalan P.Ramlee and Jalan Perak on the

Landslides and flash floods in Indonesia kill 19

Jakarta,Sept21: The death toll from a series of landslides and flash floods in Indonesia climbed to 19 on Wednesday, an official said, including several children found by rescuers scouring for

