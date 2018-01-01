Toyota to launch a flying car in time for the Tokyo 2020
Tokyo, May16:Toyota has its sights set on a Blade Runner future as the Japanese automaker backs a move to launch a flying car in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Tokyo, May16:Toyota has its sights set on a Blade Runner future as the Japanese automaker backs a move to launch a flying car in time for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
MONACO,April21: A Slovakia-based company unveiled the commercial design for a flying car priced at more than $1 million on Thursday, saying it was ready for pre-orders with first deliveries expected
Paris, Jan 18:Airbus, one of the largest manufacturers of civil aircrafts in the world, will start testing a small flying car prototype by the end of this year. The announcement