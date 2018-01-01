fodderscam

Special CBI court convicted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in the third of five fodder scam cases. The amount of sentence likely to be pronounced tomorrow. Out of 6 cases were
Ranchi (Jharkhand) , Jan. 24: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad and former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra were found guilty by a Special CBI court in Ranchi in
Ranchi (Bihar), Jan 24: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court is expected to pronounce verdict in another fodder scam case on Wednesday. The court through its verdict will
Lucknow, Jan 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into Special CBI Court Judge Shivpal Singh’s allegations, accusing him for liasoning with the men involved in the
Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, Jan 11: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into Special CBI Court Judge Shivpal Singh’s allegations about receiving calls from Lalu Prasad’s men, in
Patna, January 08: Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sister Gangotri Devi died a day after his conviction in the fodder scam case. Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s sister Gangotri Devi
Ranchi, Jan 6: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Saturday sentenced former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to 3.5 years of jail in a fodder scam
Ranchi (Bihar), Jan 5: The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will now pronounce the quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad in connection
Ranchi (Jharkhand) , Jan 4 : Special Ranchi Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court judge Shivpal Singh on Thursday observed he got phone calls from Lalu Prasad Yadav’s men, in
Ranchi/Patna, Jan 4: The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will on Thursday pronounce the quantum of sentence against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad and others
Ranchi /Jharkhand, Dec 23: A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi found former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fodder scam case. The quantum
New Delhi, May 9: After the Supreme Court revived criminal charges against former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in the fodder scam case, the Janata Dal (United) has made
New Delhi, May 08: In a noteworthy difficulty to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) boss Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Supreme Court on Monday permitted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI’s) request testing