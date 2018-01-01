New Delhi , Jan 2: Delhi woke up to dense fog for the second consecutive day, resulting in operations being stalled at both the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and
New Delhi, Jan 1: The head of the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), K Sathi Devi, on Monday said the national capital region would continue to witness dense fog for
New Delhi, Jan 1: Operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) Delhi have been temporarily suspended in the wake of a dense fog canopying the whole national capital region
New Delhi, Dec 27 : Normal life continues to be disrupted as a thick layer of fog has engulfed the national capital and the nearby vicinity on Wednesday morning. As
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, November 10: Shocking record reveals on Tuesday that comparing to the Pollutant levels were such as equivalent to smoking 50 cigarettes a day, the city of Moradabad in Uttar
Bhind/Madhya Pradesh, November 10: One dead and five injured after five vehicles collided with each other due to dense fog, in Bhind area in Madhya Pradesh. In Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad
Aligarh/Uttar Pradesh, November 8: As the smog in various parts of the Northern India hit near zero visibility, at least four separate incidents of road accidents are reported. Due to
New Delhi, Jan 21: At least 30 trains were running late and five cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India on Saturday morning, a railway official said.
New Delhi, Dec 30: As the dense fog continues to grip northern India, due to the fall in temperature, several train and flight services have been affected on Friday morning.
New Delhi, December 14: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Wednesday as 61 trains were delayed and 21 cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India. According to a
New Delhi, Dec 13: Thousands of passengers were stranded on Tuesday, as 81 trains were delayed and six cancelled due to dense fog in parts of north India. According to a
New Delhi, Dec 08: A day after 362 flights were delayed at IGI Airport due to weather and other issues, DGCA today directed domestic airlines to adhere to its advisory
Beijing, Dec 5 : About 20,000 passengers are still stranded at an airport in Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, after the worst fog in years hit the city, media reports
New Delhi, Dec 3 : The moderate fog on Saturday morning brought relief to the people of the national capital, who were witnessing dense fog for the last three day.
Allahabad/ New Delhi, Dec 02: At least 5 people were killed and six other suffered injuries after a truck ran over them in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh, due to poor visibility as shallow
Chandigarh, December 2: Dense fog engulfed several parts of Haryana and Punjab on Friday morning, affecting life in both states. Road, rail and air traffic were affected at various places
New Delhi, December 2: It was a foggy morning here for the third consecutive day with visibility reduced to less than 50 metres on Friday, the weather office said. The
Mathura (UP), Dec 2: At least three persons were killed and over half a dozen injured in two separate road accidents which occurred on the Yamuna Expressway tonight due to
Chandigarh, November 30: Moderate to dense fog affected life in several parts of Haryana and neighbouring Punjab on Wednesday morning. Road and rail services were also affected. At least two