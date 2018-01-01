#Football
Soccer legend Pele collapses with exhaustion

Brazilia [Brazil], Jan 19: Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been admitted to hospital after collapsing due to exhaustion. “In the early hours of Thursday morning, Pele collapsed and was taken

Ronaldinho bids farewell to the football fields

Brasilia, January 17: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is set to retire from his professional career promptly. Even though the World Cup winner has not played any football match since 2015, this

Page 1 of 31 2 3