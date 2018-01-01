New Delhi, April 17: Fifty Indians, including gymnast Dipa Karmakar, Olympic medallist Sakshi Malik, and actress Alia Bhatt, are among Forbes’ list of super achievers from Asia under the age
New York, March 21: India is home to world’s fourth highest number of billionaires with Reliance Industries supremo Mukesh Ambani leading the club of more than 100 super rich Indians,
NewYork,Dec29:Scarlett Johansson who stars as Black Widow doesn’t have her own Marvel-ous solo adventure yet? Largely thanks to her key role in this summer’s blockbuster hit, Captain America: Civil War, the folks
New Delhi, December 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been ranked among the top 10 most powerful people in the world by Forbes. In a list of the 74 most
Los Angeles, Nov 3 : Singer Taylor Swift has topped Forbes magazines list of the highest earning female solo artistes in music, with more than twice the income of the
New York, Sep 30: The fortune of U.S. Republican nominee Donald Trump has shrunk 800 million U.S. dollars since 2015, according to Forbes magazine, increasing the mystery about how rich the
Singapore, Sep 22: Gujaratis seem to be among the most dominant communities when it comes to wealth creation, with Ambanis, Adanis, Shanghvis and Patels cornering a large number of top
Singapore, Sep 22: Four women have made it to this year’s Forbes India’s 100 Richest People list, including O P Jindal group Chairperson Savitri Jindal and Biotech pioneer Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw.
NewYork,Sept15:Modern Family’s Sofia Vergara is the highest-paid actress in television for the fifth year in a row, clocking in at nearly $43 million in the past year before management fees
New Jersey,Sept1:Brazilian beauty Gisele Bundchen has retained her title as the world’s highest-paid supermodel, according to Forbes magazine. The 36-year-old supermodel, who announced her retirement from the runway in 2014,
New Delhi, August 30: Red Hat Inc. the world’s leading provider of open source solutions today announced that it has been named under the Forbes’ ‘World’s Most Innovative Companies’ list. Red
New york August 24Ever since Deepika Padukone featured in the Forbes top 10 highest paid actresses list, we would expect her to be ecstatic and celebratory, but things did not
Los Angeles, July 12: Singer Taylor Swift has been named the highest-paid celebrity of 2016 by Forbes. The magazine has released its annual Celebrity 100 list, which features the 26-year-old
Mumbai, June 7 : Four Indian women led by Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairman of the county’s largest lender, the State Bank of India (SBI), have been ranked in the latest Forbes list