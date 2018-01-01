Detroit, Jan 15: U.S. auto giant Ford will massively increase investments in electric vehicles and roll out 40 hybrid and electric vehicles by 2022, executive chairman Bill Ford said Sunday
Detriot,May25:Ford’s new CEO – a 62-year-old former office furniture executive now tasked with jump-starting the world’s oldest automaker amid frustrations over the stock price and growing threats from Silicon Valley
Chennai, Feb 2: Car maker Ford India on Thursday said it sold 14,259 vehicles last month. In a statement the company said its total sales last month up from Rs.12,834
Detroit,Jan 5:Ford Motor Co is expanding the use of Amazon.com Inc’s Alexa personal assistant in its vehicles to allow drivers to talk to their cars – demanding anything from a
Chennai, Nov 08: US auto major Ford on Tuesday announced the setting up of its new research and development centre at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore. Ford’s Executive Chairman
Ontario,Nov1:BlackBerry Ltd has signed a deal to work directly with Ford Motor Co to expand the carmaker’s use of its QNX secure operating system, the Canadian technology company said on
Sydney,Oct7:Ford Motor Co. has ended 91 years of car manufacturing in Australia, with the last two Australian car makers due to close their doors next year. Ford Australia said it built
San Francisco, Sep 12: Ford Motor Co has said that it would acquire San Francisco-based shuttle service Chariot with plans to expand the service globally, as the carmaker expands beyond
New Delhi, Sep 08: The american carmaker, Ford Motor Company today announced that it sold 1 millionth vehicle in Asia Pacific region in 2016. The company sales in Asia Pacific
NEW DELHI/DETROIT, SEP 03: Ford Motor has shelved plans to produce a new compact car family designed mainly for emerging markets like India and China, industry sources said, reflecting disappointing
Massachessets July 28: Carmaker Ford is working with MIT on a research project that will deploy a new fleet of on-demand electric shuttles that can ferry students from class-to-class both
Ford Motor Company is in the process of setting up a Research and Development (R&D) centre here, the first such facility to be located outside of the US, Finance Minister
New Delhi, May 29 : Ford India has lined up an over Rs 200 crore multi-media brand campaign to woo customers and strengthen its position in the domestic market where its
New Delhi, May 13: Ford India has launched a ‘Black Edition’ for its popular compact SUV, the EcoSport with prices starting at Rs 8.58 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The Black Edition is