forestfire

Nine trekkers killed in Tamil Nadu forest fire
CHENNAI, March 12, 2018: A trekking event meant for adventure turned awry when nine of the 36 trekkers were killed after being caught in a forest fire on Sunday afternoon
CHENNAI, March 12, 2018: A trekking event meant for adventure turned awry when nine of the 36 trekkers were killed after being caught in a forest fire on Sunday afternoon
Moscow [Russia], July 17: Massive forest fires forced the evacuation of a total of 36,000 people in the Canadian westernmost province of British Columbia. As quoted by the Sputnik International,
Pedrogao Grande,June19: A raging forest fire in central Portugal killed at least 62 people as they desperately tried to flee, charring cars and trucks as it swept over roads. The
Santiago, Jan 4:Fire driven by strong winds swept over forest land in the hills the Chilean port of Valparaiso on Monday, destroying dozens of homes, injuring at least 19 people