FormulaOne

Formula One| grid girls to be replaced by grid kids
New Delhi, February 06: The Formula One races will not feature Grid girls anymore. The leggy lasses, wielding the grid flags were an integral part of the Formula One races.
New Delhi, February 06: The Formula One races will not feature Grid girls anymore. The leggy lasses, wielding the grid flags were an integral part of the Formula One races.
Budapest, MAy11:In a proud moment for all Indian Formula One fans, Haas, the first American Formula One team in 30 years, has announced they have signed 19-year old GP3 Series driver Arjun
Berlin,Dec20:The first pictures of bed-ridden Formula One legend Michael Schumacher have been smuggled out of his home and offered to a media house for close to $1million (R6.7cr). The condition
Los Angeles,Oct19: Singer Taylor Swift is gearing up to perform at the Formula One United StatesGrand Prix in Austin, Texas. The ‘Blank Space’ hitmaker teased her fans on Instagram with some