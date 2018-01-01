Fortishospital

Chandigarh, Dec 6 : A committee formed by the Haryana Government has found criminal negligence on the part of Gurugram’s Fortis hospital, for causing the death of a seven-year-old girl
Death of 7-year-old girl : Haryana govt finds hospital guilty of criminal negligence
Shocking! Seven-year-old girl dies of dengue, Fortis hospital charges Rs 18 lakh from parents to take body home
Gurgaon/Delhi, November 21: Yet another shocking case where the parents of a seven-year-old girl who died of dengue after the treatment at the Fortis Hospital. The parents were told that they
Heart from Mumbai saves life of Lebanon businessman in Chennai
Mumbai/Maharashtra, October 13: For the first time, a heart traveled around 1,300 kilometers from Navi Mumbai for a transplant in Chennai.The recipient of the heart was a Lebanese senior citizen. A
Mumbai: BJP MLA Tara Singh’s car bangs into police outpost, two injured
Mumbai/Maharashtra, September 15: The car of Tara Singh, the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Legislative Assembly banged into a police outpost at Bhandup in Mumbai and two people were injured.