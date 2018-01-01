New York,August26: Scientists have discovered a new species of long-necked titanosaurian dinosaur in Tanzania that lived about 70 to 100 million years ago. The new species named Shingopana songwensis is a
New species of long-necked titanosaurian dinosaur fossil discovered in Tanzania
1.6 billion-year-old plant fossil discovered in India
Washington DC, March 15: Fossils of 1.6 billion-year-old probably red algae was discovered in India by a team of researchers. This indicates that advanced multicellular life evolved on earth much
Teeth of dinosaur fossil indicate eggs took long time to hatch
Calgary, Jan 4: New research on the teeth of fossilized dinosaur embryos indicates that the eggs of dinosaurs took a long time to hatch – between about three and six
Origin of human teeth derived from 3D printed fish fossil
Sydney,Oct3: Researchers have found three-dimensional prints of a 400 million year old fish fossil that can reveal the possible evolutionary origins of human teeth. The printed fish fossil was found
Hubble telescope discovers rare fossil relic of early Milky Way
London, Sep 8 :A fossilised remnant of the early Milky Way harbouring stars of hugely different ages 19,000 light-years from Earth has been unveiled by an international team of astronomers