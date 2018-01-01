#found
Hand grenade found in Imphal,situation defused

Imphal,Dec31: As Manipur continues to battle the economic blockade problem, the grenade blasts continue to rock the state. Only three days after a hand grenade was found inside the office

Worlds oldest mummified remains left in Chile found

Santiago,Dec27:The world’s oldest mummified remains have gotten medical attention more than 7,000 years after being left by the Chinchorro civilization in what is modern-day Chile. They are getting tomography scans

Manipuri student found dead in JNU hostel

NewDelhi,Oct26:The body of a student from the north east was found in a hostel room in Jawaharlal Nehru University today, police said. The deceased identified as J R Philemon, native