New York, August 11: Are you aware of the fact that despite end-to-end encryption provided by online social networks (Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Viber), your personal conversations are not safe and
New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) A district consumer forum here has asked a city-based health club to refund over Rs 77,000 and compensate a man for adopting “unfair trade practice”
Washington,Dec24:India’s third largest IT services export company, Wipro will pay a civil penalty of $5 million to settle a six-year-old internal financial fraud case in a settlement with the US
NEW DELHI,Dec8: The fear of card fraud is giving the jitters to low cost carriers as they prepare to go cashless for onboard sales. The reason: Card fraudsters could ‘buy’
Thane,Oct28:The Thane police that is probing the fake call centre and is on the lookout for Sagar Thakkar alias Shaggy, suspected to be the mastermind of the scam, have learnt that
Beijing, Oct 18 : China resolved 77,000 cases related to telecom and Internet fraud from January to September this year and punished 43,000 people. The number of suspects punished was
WASHINGTON,Sept29: Two Indians in the US state of New Jersey have been charged with visa fraud for recruiting foreign nationals at a “pay to stay” college where they maintained their
Washington, Sep 24 : A 48-year-old Indian-American doctor in Alabama has been charged with a health care fraud of USD 9.5 million through illegally conducted tests, and prescribing controlled substances
BEIJING, Sept. 8 : Chinese police have brought 129 telecom fraud suspects back fromArmenia, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) announced on Wednesday. The suspects include 51 from the Chinese
Kochi,Sept1: The Kerala High Court has ordered a reprobe in the case pertaining to corruption in appointment of Kerala University assistants. The HC also quashed the charge sheet filed by