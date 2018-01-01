Box Office Collections of Baar Baar Dekho and Freaky Ali are Disappointing
Mumbai, Sep 12: The box office collection of this week’s big releases Baar Baar Dekho and Freaky Ali is out and things don’t look too good for both. Nitya Mehra’s
Mumbai, Sep 12: The box office collection of this week’s big releases Baar Baar Dekho and Freaky Ali is out and things don’t look too good for both. Nitya Mehra’s
Mumbai, Aug 8 : Superstar Salman Khan feels Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays the role of a golfer in his upcoming film “Freaky Ali”, is a one-take actor. Playing the titular role