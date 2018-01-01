#FrenchOpen
Serena marches into French Open quarter-finals

Paris, June 1 :  Defending champion Serena Williams fired out a warning shot to her French Open competitors, swatting aside Elina Svitolina in straight sets 6-1, 6-1 here on Wednesday. The

French Open: Paes, Bopanna enter men’s doubles

Paris, May 29 : India’s tennis stars Leander Paes and Rohan Bopanna stormed into the quarter-finals of their respective men’s doubles events while Sania Mirza and her Swiss partner Martina Hingis

Serena Williams survives Mladenovic test

Paris, May 28: Holder Serena Williams survived her toughest challenge yet at this year’s French Open as she battled into the fourth round with a 6-4 7-6(10) win over Frenchwoman