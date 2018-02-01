Google secretly working for a new OS called Fuchsia
London, Aug 13: Every single operating system developed by Google to date has one thing in common: they’re based on the Linux kernel. Chrome OS, Android, Chromecasts, you name it.
London, Aug 13: Every single operating system developed by Google to date has one thing in common: they’re based on the Linux kernel. Chrome OS, Android, Chromecasts, you name it.
California August 13: Google appears to be developing on an original OS called Fuchsia that may run on mobile and desktop devices. Enter “Fuchsia.” Google’s own description for it on