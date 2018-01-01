Berkeley,August24:Scientists have created cyborg bacteria – microbes covered with tiny, highly efficient solar panels – that are better than plants at harvesting the Sun’s energy to produce fuel from carbon
Hyderabad,August21:Hyderabad-based mechanical engineer Satish Kumar claims that he is turning waste plastic into fuel. Kumar has been using end life plastic, which can’t be recycled further to produce synthetic fuels.
New York,April27: Scientists have created a new way to trigger a process of photosynthesis in a synthetic material, turning greenhouse gases into clean air and producing energy, all at the
Kolkata,Dec1:Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mukul Roy has said that an IndiGo flight from Patna to Kolkata, which he was travelling in along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday
Thrissur, July 30: The Perinjanam panchayat here has developed the prototype of a pyrolysis plant in which plastic waste could be burnt and distilled to make petrol and other byproducts.
Tripura, July 30: It is a story the country seems to have missed. There is a state of near emergency in Tripura as the state has run out of fuel
Agartala, July 29: The supply of essentials and fuel continues to be hit badly in Tripura for about two months now even as the state government has repeatedly sought the central
New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, faced with the world’s fastest growth in oil consumption, has sought deals and alliances in Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the