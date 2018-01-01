fuelpricehike

New Delhi, September 22: Global crude rates halved over the same period. Indians at the same time wonder why they have to pay more for petrol and diesel. Centre states
Do states pay double the tax Centre is paying for fuel? Note true when one makes a closer look
#LockReliance movement against Reliance: People fed up with fuel price hike declare war on Ambani on social media
New Delhi, September 18: To face the price hike of fuel as well as commodities, a movement has been triggered in the social media against the Reliance Group. Certain messages
Fuel price could be Rs. 50 if central, state taxes are reduced proportionately, but Modi Govt least bothered
New Delhi, September 16: It becomes the need of the hour that petrol, diesel should be brought under the range of GST. When they are brought under GST, there will
Who owns a vehicle are rich, can afford to pay hiked fuel price: Kannanthanam’s snobbery comment on fuel price hike
Thiruvananthapuram/Kerala, September 16: “Who owns a vehicle are rich, they can afford to pay and will have to pay,” says Union Minister Alphons Kannanthanam, while trying to explain the consistent
Amid the recent fluctuation in global oil prices, petrol price hiked by Rs 3.38/litre and diesel by Rs 2.67
New Delhi, September 1: Amid the recent fluctuation in global oil prices, state-run Indian Oil Corp (IOC) on Wednesday announced an increase in the prices of transport fuels petrol by Rs