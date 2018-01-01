Kobe, Nov 13: With the signing of agreement, Japan agreed to sell civil nuclear power equipment and technology to India, despite of the repeated resistance from campaigners. The two countries
Indo-Japan Nuclear Deal: People, Power and Politics
Radioactive leakage at Japan’s Fukushima Dailchi nuclear plant
Tokyo,Oct7:Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant operators on Friday confirmed that radioactive water had leaked from one of its storage tanks but the contaminated liquid was contained. The technicians at the accident-struck
Fukushima maybe more inhabitable as Japan lifts 4 year evauation orders
Tokyo, July 12 The Japanese government on Tuesday lifted an evacuation order for two areas in Fukushima, affected by radiation from the 2011 nuclear accident at the Fukushima Daiichi complex,
Kudankulam plant safe from Fukushima-like incident: Russian builders
Moscow, June 13 : The nuclear power plant at Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu is resilient to Fukushima-like incidents, say its Russian builders, adding that post the incident in Japan, safety measures