Washington, Feb 1 : San Francisco became the first city in the US to file a lawsuit over President Donald Trump’s executive order targeting sanctuary cities, the media reported. “The President’s
San Francisco sues Donald Trump over ‘sanctuary city’ funding block order
Greenpeace uses US over India’s funding rules on NGOs in WikiLeaks emails
WASHINGTON: Environmental groups like Greenpeace and other international NGOs working in India had sought US government intervention after their funding came under increased scrutiny of the government, according to emails
Chennai to have smart transport system under the funding of Japan International Cooperation Agency
Chennai, August 17: Chennai is all set to get an ‘intelligent transportation system’ covering at least 150 junctions with financial aid from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The smart transport
Private funding in the Indian e-commerce sector has declined 50 per cent
Bengaluru, July 5: Fund raising in the Indian e-commerce sector declined 50 per cent in the April-June quarter over the same period of last fiscal, investment bank and securities firm Jefferies