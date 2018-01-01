Hamburg, July 8: As the world leaders gathered to attend the G-20 summit, a candid exchange between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel took the social media
Hamburg/Germany, July 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reached Hamburg to attend the G-20 Summit. The Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the leaders of Argentina, Canada, Italy, Japan,
New Delhi, July 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 Summit on July 7 in Hamburg, Germany, amid
Beijing, September 5: It is for sure that unrest in Kashmir, the rising influence of Islamic State and its Indian endorsers like Zakir Naik is bothering the India’s Prime Minister.
China, September 5: In remarks targetted at Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that “one singe nation” was spreading “agents of terror” in South Asia. “Terrorist is a terrorist.
All (Indian) eyes are on Hangzhou where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday on the sidelines of G-20 summit. This is their first meeting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today left Vietnam for China to attend the G20 summit beginning tomorrow after wrapping up his two-day maiden visit to the country that witnessed the signing
HANGZHOU, CHINA,Sept3: The Chinese city of Hangzhou felt like a ghost town on Saturday ahead of the arrival of leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies, after the government encouraged