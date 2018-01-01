Germanpolice

Berlin,August23:German police have seized around 5,000 ecstasy tablets shaped like the head of US President Donald Trump, a haul worth tens of thousands of euros. The tablets were found in a
German police seize around 5,000 ecstasy tablets looking like head of US President Donald Trump
Dortmund bus attack suspect arrested by German police
Berlin,April21:German police arrested a man on Friday who is suspected of planting explosives targeting the bus of soccer team Borussia Dortmund last week, the office of the German federal chief
German police seize large haul of explosives and detain two men in Chemnitz
Berlin ,Jan 14:German police have seized 155 kilograms of explosives and an improvised explosive device marked with a swastika and SS signs while detaining three men with suspected neo-Nazi connections,
German police arrest two men suspected of planning mall attack in Oberhausen
BERLIN, Dec 23 Police special forces arrested two men suspected of planning an attack on a shopping mall in Oberhausen in the West German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, police said