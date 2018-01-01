Lucknow,Sept22: A former international kabaddi player was arrested for allegedly killing a local BJP leader in Ghaziabad earlier this month, the police said today. Raju Kumar alias Raju Pehalwan (33),
Etawah/Uttar Pradesh, September 12: Suresh Raina, the Indian cricketer today survived a major accident when one of the tyres of the Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) car in which he
Ghaziabad/Uttar Pradesh/India/September 5 : Shocking incident reported An eight-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the head while clicking a selfie, in Ghaziabad. The victim, named Junaid, and few of his
Panchkula/ Haryana, August 26: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Saturday slammed Haryana Government, for the ongoing unrest in the state, post conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) chief
GHAZIABAD,August11: A senior IAS officer from Bihar was found dead close to railway tracks in Ghaziabad near Delhi on Thursday. A suicide note was found next to the mutilated body
Noida, May20:A 24-year-old factory worker in Ghaziabad, Noida, allegedly hanged himself to death after an row with his wife — but not before he tied and gagged her, forcing her
Ghaziabad, May 16 In two separate incidents, a tutor has been arrested for raping his pupil, while a man has been held for raping his daughter here, police said today.
New Delhi, Feb. 28: The Supreme Court on Monday has extended the parole of Sahara chief Subrata Roy till, April 17th. The Court has also asked the Ghaziabad development authority to
Ghaziabad , Jan. 10: At least five member of a family, including three children and two women were killed in Ghaziabad’s Loni area after a two-storey building collapsed on Tuesday.
Ghaziabad, Dec 20: The Uttar Pradesh government today flagged off 16 vehicles as part of its Dial-100 campaign aimed at better policing in the district. The campaign was launched by
Ghaziabad, Dec 2 : A police constable who was fired at by another constable with his service revolver on Thursday night, died of the bullet injuries in a local hospital
Ghaziabad, Nov 11: At least 13 were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out at a garment factory in Ghaziabad’s Shaheed Nagar, the police said on
Ghaziabad,Sept15:The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Parsvnath Developers to deposit Rs.12 crores with the court’s registry in four weeks in a case related to delay in possession of flats in
New Delhi, September 10: AAP leader Dilip Pandey claimed the driver of the car, registered in the name of one Ajit Mishra, tried to break through police barricades when attempts were
Lucknow,Sept9: Cash amounting to Rs 3 crore was recovered from the car of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Ghaziabad on Thursday, police said. The car was coming from
Ghaziabad August 15: Police investigation into the attempted assassination of a BJP leader has revealed that AK-47 assault rifles or similar weapons — are available for hire in Uttar Pradesh.
GHAZIABAD, JULY 28: 54-year-old Sudhir Makkar, who is popularly known as Golden Baba, wears nearly 12.5 kg of gold during Kanwar Yatra in Ghaziabad. Sudhir Kumar Makkad, a 54-year-old former
Ghaziabad, July 16: The Regional Transport Authority on Friday decided to allow radio taxis to operate from Ghaziabad. Till now, only regular taxis or app-based services like Uber or Ola
Ghaziabad, June 28: Ishaan Sinha, A cyber crime investigator based in Ghaziabad has designed state-of-the-art software for ‘Intelligence Gathering and Tracking’ (IGAT) to help law enforcement agencies scan the virtual world. He has