Uttar Pradesh: Thieves don’t spare even police, steal its jeep
Lucknow, April 20: In Uttar Pradesh, thieves do not spare even the police stations when they strike. This was evident when a police jeep with a beacon was stolen from
Lucknow, April 20: In Uttar Pradesh, thieves do not spare even the police stations when they strike. This was evident when a police jeep with a beacon was stolen from
Lucknow, March 21: A 25-year-old youth was arrested in Ghazipur, in Uttar Pradesh for uploading an objectionable picture of Yogi Adityanath, hours after he was sworn in as the Uttar
New Delhi, Nov 14: PM Narendra Modi’s Ghazipur rally a flop. People brought in from Bihar to fill up seats, they were paid Rs 250 each, says BSP chief Mayawati.
PM Narendra Modi is speaking at the launch of a railway project in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. Highlights: * I have come here on 14th Nov deliberately, to expose those who