GhulamNabiAzad

Lucknow/Uttar Pradesh, September 14: Only a day after the Uttar Pradesh government blocked 46 madras to get grant, the Congress Party blamed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of not respecting any religion.
Udhampur/Jammu and Kashmir, April 24: The Congress Party on Monday claimed that violence would continue in Jammu and Kashmir as long as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Bharatiya Janata
New Delhi, April 6: A united opposition in the Rajya Sabha attacked the government for not doing anything against cow vigilante groups beating up and killing people in order to
Mumbai, Nov 18: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday described the remarks of Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad during the demonetisation debate in the Rajya Sabha as ‘shameful’. “It
New Delhi, Nov 18: While the Union Ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party MPs are demanding his apology for comparing the impact of the ban of notes with terrorist attacks, Leader
New Delhi, Nov 17: Congress senior leader and leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad speaking in the House now. “Pakistan terrorists did not kill even
Shahjahanpur, July 25: Holding BJP, BSP and SP responsible for the backwardness of Uttar Pradesh, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said the three parties have divided the