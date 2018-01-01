Giantpanda

World’s oldest captive giant panda Basi dies at age 37 ,in China
SHANGHAI, CHINA,Sept14: The world’s oldest captive giant panda has died at age 37 — more than 100 years in human years — her handlers in China said on Thursday as they
SHANGHAI, CHINA,Sept14: The world’s oldest captive giant panda has died at age 37 — more than 100 years in human years — her handlers in China said on Thursday as they
Washington, Feb 7 : Giant Panda Bao Bao will be departing for China on February 21 from the Washington’s Smithsonian’s National Zoo, the media reported. Bao Bao was born on