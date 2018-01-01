Lucknow,August3:The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday issued an order saying that people should bring books and single roses as gifts at government events. On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had requested
UP govt issues order saying people should bring books and single roses as gifts
Anand Mahindra buys Scorpio styled auto rickshaw from Kerala driver gifts him a mini truck!
Mumbai, May4:There is a popular saying that ‘Imitation is the best form of flattery’ and recently Anand Mahindra, the Executive Chairman of Mahindra Group was witness to one such situation.
Rapper Drake gifts Jennifer Lopez USD 100,000 diamond necklace
Los Angeles, Jan 13 : Rapper Drake has reporetdly gifted Jennifer Lopez a USD 100,000 diamond necklace. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker is rumoured to be romancing the Latina superstar and
US company boss gifts 800 employees a Caribbean cruise
NEW YORK, Dec29: A generous boss of a US-based company has rewarded his 800 employees with Caribbean cruise for their hard work over the last 12 months. The CEO of
Aurangabad businessman gifts 90 houses to homeless on daughter’s wedding
Aurangabad Dec14: At a time when people are spending extravagantly on their daughter’s or son’s marriages, a businessman from Aurangabad did something which is indeed laudable. Ajay Munot, dedicated 90