Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Apr 22: In a shocking incident, a woman has lodged a complaint against her husband who allegedly threatened her with triple talaq, after she gave birth to
NewYork, Jan 17:Bollywood heartthrob Priyanka Chopra and First Lady of the US Michelle Obama are collaborating in a project aimed to further girls’ education. While the Indian actress rocks the
NewDelhi,Dec27:A six-month-old girl who was found abandoned in a west Delhi park on Sunday when the temperature was around 11 degrees Celsius, died without responding to treatment, reported news media. Doctors said
New Delhi, December 20: India’s sex ratio at birth — the number of girls born alive for every 1,000 boys — declined over the last 65 years from 946 to
Chandigarh, August 24: oman wrestler Sakshi Malik, who won a bronze medal in the Rio Olympics in Brazil, will be the new brand ambassador for the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'(save daughters,
New Delhi, August 17: Extending his greetings on the eve of Raksha Bandhan, President Pranab Mukherjee on Wednesday called on the nation to ensure the safety of women at all times. “On