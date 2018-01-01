#GlobalWarming
Not enough seals for Polar Bears to survive

New Delhi, February 02: Polar Bears, one of the most brawny predators in the world, are struggling to survive as the seal population in the Arctic regions continues to dwindle. The

Year 2017 ranked second warmest since 1880

Washington/USA, Jan 19: With the earth’s long-term warming trend, the globally averaged temperatures in 2017 was 1.62 degrees Fahrenheit (0.90 degrees Celsius) warmer than 1951 to 1980 mean, according to

Researchers relate extreme weather to global warming

Washington DC/USA, April 25: In the past, scientists typically avoided linking individual weather events to climate change, citing the challenges of teasing apart human influence from the natural variability of